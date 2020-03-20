India-made Suzuki Gixxer 250 launched in Japan, priced at INR 3.05 lakh

After launching the Gixxer 250 in India in August 2019, Suzuki has now launched the quarter-litre naked motorcycle in Japan. The India-made Gixxer 250 is available in the land of the rising sun for JPY 448,800 which converts to INR 3.06 lakh*. In India, the Gixxer 250 BS6 will be launched very soon. It will cost INR 1.65 lakh (ex-showroom, Patna).

Suzuki Gixxer 250 Features

The Gixxer 250 that has been launched in Japan is the same model that is available in India. It features a full-LED compact headlight and a sleek LED taillight. The single-piece handlebar provides an upright riding posture which suits the bike’s character perfectly. The fully-digital LCD instrument cluster shows various information like speed, odometer, gear position indicator, fuel gauge, tachometer and much more.

Some of the other interesting features of the Gixxer 250 include:

Suzuki Easy Start System

Split seats

High-rise tail section

Twin-barrel exhaust for a premium look and bassy exhaust note

Split grab rail

300 mm/220 mm front/rear disc brake

Dual-channel ABS

41 mm telescopic front suspension and preload-adjustable monoshock at the rear

Suzuki Gixxer 250 Specifications

Powering the Gixxer 250 is a 249 cc single-cylinder, 4-valve, SOHC, fuel-injected engine. Suzuki developed a new oil-cooling system for this engine. It is called SOCS or Suzuki Oil Cooling System. This allowed the Japanese brand to keep the weight of the engine as low as possible without compromising on its performance throughout the rev-range.

This engine produces 26 PS of maximum power at 9,000 rpm and 22 Nm of peak torque at 7,300 rpm. In comparison, the upcoming Suzuki Gixxer 250 BS6 in India has 26.5 PS of maximum power that is produced at 9,300 rpm and 22.2 Nm of peak torque which kicks in at 7,300 rpm. The transmission is the same - a 6-speed unit.

Aspect BS4 Specification BS6 Specification Japanese Specification Length/Width/Height 2,010 mm/805 mm/1,035 mm 2,010 mm/805 mm/1,035 mm 2,010 mm/805 mm/1,035 mm Wheelbase/Ground Clearance 1,345 mm/165 mm 1,345 mm/165 mm 1,345 mm/165 mm Seat Height 800 mm 800 mm 800 mm Kerb Weight 156 kg 156 kg 154 kg Engine EJA1 EJA1 EJA1 Engine Displacement 249 cm³ 249 cm³ 249 cm³ Engine Type 4-Stroke, 1-Cylinder, Oil-cooled 4-Stroke, 1-Cylinder, Oil-cooled 4-Stroke, 1-Cylinder, Oil-cooled Valve System SOHC, 4 Valve SOHC, 4 Valve SOHC, 4 Valve Bore x Stroke 76.0 mm x 54.9 mm 76.0 mm x 54.9 mm 76.0 mm x 54.9 mm Max. Power 26.5 PS at 9,000 rpm 26.5 PS at 9,300 rpm 26 PS at 9,000 rpm Max. Torque 22.6 Nm at 7,500 rpm 22.2 Nm at 7,300 rpm 22 Nm at 7,300 rpm Fuel System Fuel Injection Fuel Injection Fuel Injection Starter System Electric Electric Electric Transmission 6-speed manual 6-speed manual 6-speed manual

With its Gixxer 250, Suzuki has found the lost momentum in the 250 cc segment. The Gixxer 250 has managed to garner good sales in the Indian market. It is expected to do the same in Japan where it is available in two colour options - Matte Platinum Silver Metallic/Matte Black Metallic and Matte Black Metallic. These are the same colour options that are available in India. The deliveries of the Suzuki Gixxer 250 in Japan will begin on 17 June 2020.

*Excluding taxes