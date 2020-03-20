India-made Suzuki Gixxer 250 launched in Japan, priced at INR 3.05 lakh

After launching the Gixxer 250 in India in August 2019, Suzuki has now launched the quarter-litre naked motorcycle in Japan. The India-made Gixxer 250 is available in the land of the rising sun for JPY 448,800 which converts to INR 3.06 lakh*. In India, the Gixxer 250 BS6 will be launched very soon. It will cost INR 1.65 lakh (ex-showroom, Patna).

Suzuki Gixxer 250 Right View
Suzuki Gixxer 250 Features

The Gixxer 250 that has been launched in Japan is the same model that is available in India. It features a full-LED compact headlight and a sleek LED taillight. The single-piece handlebar provides an upright riding posture which suits the bike’s character perfectly. The fully-digital LCD instrument cluster shows various information like speed, odometer, gear position indicator, fuel gauge, tachometer and much more.

Some of the other interesting features of the Gixxer 250 include:

  • Suzuki Easy Start System
  • Split seats
  • High-rise tail section
  • Twin-barrel exhaust for a premium look and bassy exhaust note
  • Split grab rail
  • 300 mm/220 mm front/rear disc brake
  • Dual-channel ABS
  • 41 mm telescopic front suspension and preload-adjustable monoshock at the rear

Suzuki Gixxer 250 Specifications

Powering the Gixxer 250 is a 249 cc single-cylinder, 4-valve, SOHC, fuel-injected engine. Suzuki developed a new oil-cooling system for this engine. It is called SOCS or Suzuki Oil Cooling System. This allowed the Japanese brand to keep the weight of the engine as low as possible without compromising on its performance throughout the rev-range.

This engine produces 26 PS of maximum power at 9,000 rpm and 22 Nm of peak torque at 7,300 rpm. In comparison, the upcoming Suzuki Gixxer 250 BS6 in India has 26.5 PS of maximum power that is produced at 9,300 rpm and 22.2 Nm of peak torque which kicks in at 7,300 rpm. The transmission is the same - a 6-speed unit.

AspectBS4 SpecificationBS6 SpecificationJapanese Specification
Length/Width/Height2,010 mm/805 mm/1,035 mm2,010 mm/805 mm/1,035 mm2,010 mm/805 mm/1,035 mm
Wheelbase/Ground Clearance1,345 mm/165 mm1,345 mm/165 mm1,345 mm/165 mm
Seat Height800 mm800 mm800 mm
Kerb Weight156 kg156 kg154 kg
EngineEJA1EJA1EJA1
Engine Displacement249 cm³249 cm³249 cm³
Engine Type4-Stroke, 1-Cylinder, Oil-cooled4-Stroke, 1-Cylinder, Oil-cooled4-Stroke, 1-Cylinder, Oil-cooled
Valve SystemSOHC, 4 ValveSOHC, 4 ValveSOHC, 4 Valve
Bore x Stroke76.0 mm x 54.9 mm76.0 mm x 54.9 mm76.0 mm x 54.9 mm
Max. Power26.5 PS at 9,000 rpm26.5 PS at 9,300 rpm26 PS at 9,000 rpm
Max. Torque22.6 Nm at 7,500 rpm22.2 Nm at 7,300 rpm22 Nm at 7,300 rpm
Fuel SystemFuel InjectionFuel InjectionFuel Injection
Starter SystemElectricElectricElectric
Transmission 6-speed manual6-speed manual6-speed manual

Suzuki Gixxer 250 Right Side
The deliveries of the Suzuki Gixxer 250 in Japan will begin on 17 June 2020.

Also Read: Suzuki Hayabusa permanently discontinued in India

With its Gixxer 250, Suzuki has found the lost momentum in the 250 cc segment. The Gixxer 250 has managed to garner good sales in the Indian market. It is expected to do the same in Japan where it is available in two colour options - Matte Platinum Silver Metallic/Matte Black Metallic and Matte Black Metallic. These are the same colour options that are available in India. The deliveries of the Suzuki Gixxer 250 in Japan will begin on 17 June 2020.

*Excluding taxes

Suzuki Gixxer 250 - Image Gallery

