Suzuki GSX-S300 (Haojue DR300) launched in China - IAB Report

The Suzuki GSX-S300 (Haojue DR300) has been finally launched in China. The sporty twin-cylinder naked motorcycle has been priced at CNY 33,080 which converts to INR 3,54,710.

Haojue Motorcycles is Suzuki’s Chinese partner. Their joint venture company, called 'Changzhou Haojue Suzuki Motorcycle Co., LTD', deals in a range of small-displacement Suzuki motorcycles. The company started the production of the Suzuki GSX-S300 (Haojue DR300) in March this year. It has launched the new 300 cc motorbike now.

Suzuki GSX-S300 (Haojue DR300) Dimensions

The new GSX-S300 (DR300) has a seat height of 785 mm which is decently high and should prove to be comfortable even for shorter riders. The motorcycle weighs 177 kg and has a fuel tank capacity of 16 litres.

Aspect Measurements Length 2,075 mm Width 720 mm Height 1,050 mm Wheelbase 1,420 mm Ground clearance 158 mm Seat height 785 mm Kerb weight 177 kg Fuel tank capacity 16 litres

Suzuki GSX-S300 (Haojue DR300) Features

One of the most attractive features of the Suzuki GSX-S300 (Haojue DR300) has to be the headlamp. It is a complete LED unit which has an aggressive design. It really makes the motorcycle look angrier and meaner from the front. The company says that the high beam here is of 19W but is capable of providing luminance twice that of the conventional 35W halogen bulb.

Some of the other key features are:

Full LED lighting

Fully-digital instrument cluster with negative LCD

Striking alloy wheels

Sporty exhaust

Sharp tail section

Split seats

Clip-on handlebars

Backlit switchgear

USB charging

Hazard lamps

As far as the braking is concerned, there is a 290 mm front disc and 240 mm rear disc coupled with a dual-channel Bosch ABS. The suspension setup includes USD forks up front and monoshock at the rear.

Suzuki GSX-S300 (Haojue DR300) Specs

Powering the new GSX-S300 is a 298 cc, twin-cylinder engine which has been tuned to provide great low-end performance. The liquid-cooled mill is designed to keep the vibrations as low as possible. It is capable of producing 21.5 kW or 29.23 PS of power at 8,500 rpm and 27.8 Nm of torque at 6,500 rpm.

Aspect Specifications Engine type SOHC, twin-cylinder, liquid-cooled Displacement 298 cc Bore x Stroke 57.3 mm x 57.8 mm Compression ratio 11.5: 1 Max power output 21.5 kW or 29.23 PS at 8,500 rpm Max torque output 27.8 Nm at 6,500 rpm Transmission 6-speed

Suzuki GSX-S300 (Haojue DR300) Colours

The Suzuki GSX-S300 (Haojue DR300) is available in 3 colour options - Crystal White, Starlight Black and Cool Red. It looks like a capable motorcycle. Although there’s no information regarding its launch here in India, if brought in at a reasonable price, it could help Suzuki gain pace in the 300 cc segment. What’s your say about this? Let us know in the comments section below.