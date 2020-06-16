Suzuki GSX-S300 (Haojue DR300) launched in China - IAB Report

16/06/2020
The Suzuki GSX-S300 (Haojue DR300) has been finally launched in China. The sporty twin-cylinder naked motorcycle has been priced at CNY 33,080 which converts to INR 3,54,710.

Haojue Motorcycles is Suzuki’s Chinese partner. Their joint venture company, called 'Changzhou Haojue Suzuki Motorcycle Co., LTD', deals in a range of small-displacement Suzuki motorcycles. The company started the production of the Suzuki GSX-S300 (Haojue DR300) in March this year. It has launched the new 300 cc motorbike now.

Suzuki GSX-S300 (Haojue DR300) Dimensions

The new GSX-S300 (DR300) has a seat height of 785 mm which is decently high and should prove to be comfortable even for shorter riders. The motorcycle weighs 177 kg and has a fuel tank capacity of 16 litres.

AspectMeasurements
Length2,075 mm
Width720 mm
Height1,050 mm
Wheelbase1,420 mm
Ground clearance158 mm
Seat height785 mm
Kerb weight177 kg
Fuel tank capacity16 litres

Suzuki GSX-S300 (Haojue DR300) Features

One of the most attractive features of the Suzuki GSX-S300 (Haojue DR300) has to be the headlamp. It is a complete LED unit which has an aggressive design. It really makes the motorcycle look angrier and meaner from the front. The company says that the high beam here is of 19W but is capable of providing luminance twice that of the conventional 35W halogen bulb.

Suzuki Dr300 Haojue Dr300 Headlamp On
The high beam of the Suzuki DR300's LED headlamp is of 19W but is capable of providing luminance twice that of the conventional 35W halogen bulb.

Some of the other key features are:

  • Full LED lighting
  • Fully-digital instrument cluster with negative LCD
  • Striking alloy wheels
  • Sporty exhaust
  • Sharp tail section
  • Split seats
  • Clip-on handlebars
  • Backlit switchgear
  • USB charging
  • Hazard lamps

As far as the braking is concerned, there is a 290 mm front disc and 240 mm rear disc coupled with a dual-channel Bosch ABS. The suspension setup includes USD forks up front and monoshock at the rear.

Suzuki GSX-S300 (Haojue DR300) Specs

Powering the new GSX-S300 is a 298 cc, twin-cylinder engine which has been tuned to provide great low-end performance. The liquid-cooled mill is designed to keep the vibrations as low as possible. It is capable of producing 21.5 kW or 29.23 PS of power at 8,500 rpm and 27.8 Nm of torque at 6,500 rpm.

AspectSpecifications
Engine typeSOHC, twin-cylinder, liquid-cooled
Displacement298 cc
Bore x Stroke57.3 mm x 57.8 mm
Compression ratio11.5: 1
Max power output21.5 kW or 29.23 PS at 8,500 rpm
Max torque output27.8 Nm at 6,500 rpm
Transmission6-speed

Suzuki Dr300 Haojue Dr300 Action Shot
Also Read: Suzuki Intruder 250 patent leaks its exhaust

Suzuki GSX-S300 (Haojue DR300) Colours

The Suzuki GSX-S300 (Haojue DR300) is available in 3 colour options - Crystal White, Starlight Black and Cool Red. It looks like a capable motorcycle. Although there’s no information regarding its launch here in India, if brought in at a reasonable price, it could help Suzuki gain pace in the 300 cc segment. What’s your say about this? Let us know in the comments section below.

Suzuki GSX-S300 (Haojue DR300) - Image Gallery

