BS-VI Suzuki Gixxer 250 & Gixxer SF 250 prices revealed - Report

While the smaller capacity BS-VI Suzuki Gixxer and Gixxer SF have been recently launched in the country, we are still waiting for the launch of the BS-VI versions of the larger capacity Gixxer 250 and Gixxer SF 250. But before that happens, prices of both the BS-VI 250 cc models have been revealed.

As per the latest development, the BS-VI Suzuki Gixxer 250 would be priced at INR 1,65,147* whereas the BS-VI Gixxer SF 250 would cost INR 1,75,846*. Both the new models will be around INR 5,000 more expensive than their BS-IV counterparts.

BS-IV Suzuki Gixxer 250 and BS-VI Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 - Prices*

Model Old (BS-IV) price in INR New (BS-VI) price in INR Difference in INR Gixxer 250 1,59,800 1,65,147 5,347 Gixxer SF 250 1,70,655 1,75,846 5,191

For the BS-VI models of the Gixxer 250 and Gixxer SF 250, Suzuki will certainly use the same 249 cc single-cylinder, oil-cooled engine. However, to make it comply with the BS-VI emission norms, certain changes will be adopted. This may lead to a slight deviation in the power and torque output figures. In the BS-IV state of tune, this engine produces 26.5 PS of maximum power at 9,000 rpm and 22.6 Nm of peak torque at 7,500 rpm. The 6-speed transmission will be the same.

The Suzuki Gixxer 250 and Suzuki Gixxer 250 SF are very fresh, and so, they're unlikely to get any cosmetic changes with the BS-VI transition. Some of the common features that will be carried over will include:

Fully-digital instrument cluster

Dual-channel ABS

Twin-port exhaust

LED headlamps

Split seat setup

Suzuki easy start system

Brushed finish alloy wheels

We are expecting Suzuki to launch the BS-VI Gixxer 250 and Gixxer SF 250 very soon. However, if you are interested in buying the BS-IV variant of the Gixxer SF 250, this is the right time to do so because some dealerships are offering cash discounts of up to INR 15,000 along with other attractive benefits to clear stock before the deadline.

*Ex-showroom, Patna

[Source: bikewale.com]