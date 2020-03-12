Suzuki Hayabusa permanently discontinued in India - Report

Suzuki had launched the 2020 Hayabusa in India in December 2019. Considering the fact that at that time the BS-VI deadline was already announced by the Indian Govt., enthusiasts were hoping that Suzuki Hayabusa might get an update to meet the new emission norms. Unfortunately, it didn’t.

In its last update, the Suzuki Hayabusa received new colour options and graphics. However, everything else, including its gigantic BS-IV compliant engine, remained untouched. Now, the latest developments suggest that the legendary superbike has been permanently discontinued.

As per a report on Overdrive, the BS-IV Suzuki Hayabusa has been completely sold out, and we already know that a BS-VI version of the current generation model isn't planned. The motorcycle retailed at INR 13.80 lakh* and was a steal at that price. Its 1,340 cc, 4-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine produces a mind-boggling 197 BHP of max power and generates a ground-breaking 155 Nm of peak torque. These numbers help this machine to be one of the fastest motorbikes in the world. Some of its key features include:

Titanium valves

Forged pistons and PVD-coated rings

Suzuki dual throttle valve

Large dashboard

Brembo Monobloc front brake calipers

Aerodynamic design

Three riding modes

BS-VI Suzuki Hayabusa

The current generation Suzuki Hayabusa won't be upgraded to BS-VI. In fact, Suzuki has already ceased its production. The company used to assemble this model in India from knocked-down kits imported from Japan.

Next-gen Suzuki Hayabusa

Reports suggest that Suzuki is working on a new generation Hayabusa. Some patent images have been filed, too. We will be definitely on our toes to get you all the latest updates regarding the Suzuki Hayabusa, so stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com.

*Ex-showroom, Mumbai

[Source: Overdrive]