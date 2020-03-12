Suzuki Hayabusa permanently discontinued in India - Report

Suzuki had launched the 2020 Hayabusa in India in December 2019. Considering the fact that at that time the BS-VI deadline was already announced by the Indian Govt., enthusiasts were hoping that Suzuki Hayabusa might get an update to meet the new emission norms. Unfortunately, it didn’t.

2020 Suzuki Hayabusa Us Spec Candy Daring Red
The Suzuki Hayabusa didn't get any major changes in its last update.

In its last update, the Suzuki Hayabusa received new colour options and graphics. However, everything else, including its gigantic BS-IV compliant engine, remained untouched. Now, the latest developments suggest that the legendary superbike has been permanently discontinued.

As per a report on Overdrive, the BS-IV Suzuki Hayabusa has been completely sold out, and we already know that a BS-VI version of the current generation model isn't planned. The motorcycle retailed at INR 13.80 lakh* and was a steal at that price. Its 1,340 cc, 4-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine produces a mind-boggling 197 BHP of max power and generates a ground-breaking 155 Nm of peak torque. These numbers help this machine to be one of the fastest motorbikes in the world. Some of its key features include:

  • Titanium valves
  • Forged pistons and PVD-coated rings
  • Suzuki dual throttle valve
  • Large dashboard
  • Brembo Monobloc front brake calipers
  • Aerodynamic design
  • Three riding modes

BS-VI Suzuki Hayabusa

The current generation Suzuki Hayabusa won't be upgraded to BS-VI. In fact, Suzuki has already ceased its production. The company used to assemble this model in India from knocked-down kits imported from Japan.

2020 Suzuki Hayabusa Us Spec Metallic Daring Gray
The Suzuki Hayabusa is one of the fastest motorcycles in the world.

Also Read: Suzuki launches BS-VI Gixxer & BS-VI Gixxer SF with INR 11,000+ price hike

Next-gen Suzuki Hayabusa

Reports suggest that Suzuki is working on a new generation Hayabusa. Some patent images have been filed, too. We will be definitely on our toes to get you all the latest updates regarding the Suzuki Hayabusa, so stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com.

*Ex-showroom, Mumbai

[Source: Overdrive]

Suzuki Hayabusa - Image Gallery

