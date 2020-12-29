BS6 Suzuki Access 125 Acceleration And Top Speed Test

The Suzuki Access 125 is one of the most popular 125cc scooters in its segment. Feature rich, peppy and efficient - these are the words that perfectly describe the Suzuki Access 125. The Suzuki Access has been in the Indian marker since 2007 and it has been periodically updated all along its lifetime. It competes with the likes of the Honda Activa 125 and the Hero Maestro Edge 125. The competition sure is tough and hence we thought of putting the Access through its paces. Here we are going to test the 0-60kph and 0-80kph acceleration times of the BS6 Suzuki Access 125 along with its top-speed.

But first, the specifications. The BS-VI compliant 124 cc single-cylinder, air-cooled, 2-valve, SOHC motor on the Access 125 delivers 8.7 PS of maximum power at 6,750 rpm and 10 Nm of peak torque at 5,500 rpm. The power output number is identical to the BS-IV version, while the torque figure is marginally lower (10.2 Nm vs 10 Nm). Suzuki claims that the new motor offers smooth power delivery and improved fuel economy. So here's how it fares in terms of performance.

Also Read : Suzuki GSX-R1000R Legend Edition Brings MotoGP Down To Streets

Suzuki Access 125 - Performance Figures

Suzuki Access 125 0-60 kph 6.93 seconds 0-80 kph 12.93 seconds Top-Speed 95kph

As you can see from the table above, the Access 125 takes 6.93 second to accelerate from 0 to 60kph. That's pretty brisk for a 125cc scooter. However, the scooter takes 12.93 seconds to go to 80kph from a standstill. That means it takes 6 seconds to go faster by 20kph from its 0-60kph run. The sweet spot for the Access 125 thus remains between 65-75kph where it feels the most peppy. As for the top-speed, we managed to clock in a maximum speed of 95kph but the scooter was out of its comfort zone at that speed. It is also worth mentioning the BS4 Access 125 felt just a little more peppy in roll-on acceleration than the BS6 model.

Performance aside, the BS6 Suzuki Access 125 is pretty well equipped in its class. Very recently, Suzuki updated the scooter with a a Bluetooth-enabled fully-digital instrument cluster that offers several useful functions such as turn-by-turn navigation, call and SMS alert, WhatsApp alert, and missed call alert along with caller ID. To connect their smartphones with the Suzuki Access 125, customers need to download the Suzuki Ride Connect mobile application that is available only for Android users. The Bluetooth-enabled digital console also shows an over-speed warning, phone battery level, and the estimated time of arrival alerts.

The Suzuki Access 125 is offered in a total of five variants - further classified into standard and Special Edition - and all of them benefit from fuel injection technology, external fuel filler cap and LED headlight. The base configuration (Access Drum CBS), however, misses the Eco Assist Illuminator. The standard variant of the BS6 Suzuki Access 125 is available in three configurations – Steel Drum Brake, Alloy Drum Brake and Alloy Disc Brake. The BS6 Suzuki Access 125 Special Edition variant is available in Alloy Disc Brake and Alloy Drum Brake configurations.

Stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com for more Suzuki two-wheeler updates and all other two-wheeler news.