New Suzuki Burgman Electric spy video reveals new features of the E2W

The upcoming Suzuki Burgman Electric has been caught on camera yet again. The latest spy video reveals a few new features of the electric scooter.

Based on the previous sightings, it was believed that the swingarm-mounted rear suspension on the Suzuki Burgman Electric would be located on the right side instead of the left side as is the case with its petrol-powered sibling. However, that wouldn’t happen. The new spy video shows us a clear view of the rear end of Suzuki’s new E2W and it appears that there is going to be twin shock absorbers for handling the suspension duties at the back.

We can also see that the rear fender of the Burgman Electric is slightly different from that of the conventional Burgman Street 125. It seems to be a bit shorter in length and holds the reflector above the licence plate unlike in the petrol-powered Burgman where the reflector is placed below the number plate. The Suzuki Burgman Electric would also come with a rear tyre hugger.

As for the technical specs, no information is available at the moment. However, it is being said that the Burgman Electric would have performance similar to that of a 110cc petrol-powered scooter. Some of its other features would include a full-digital instrument cluster with Bluetooth connectivity, turn-by-turn navigation, full-LED lighting, large under-seat storage, USB charger, and more.

This is the third time that the Suzuki Burgman Electric has been spied. The extensive testing indicates that the launch of the new electric scooter is nearing. While there’s no official statement regarding the same, going by the spy shots, the E2W looks quite production-ready and is likely to be introduced in the Indian market in the next few months. When launched, the Suzuki Burgman Electric would compete with the likes of the electric Bajaj Chetak, TVS iQube, and Ather 450X electric scooters.

[Source: motorbeam.com]