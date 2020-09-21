All-new Royal Enfield Meteor 350 India launch postponed?

We have not just been hearing about the new Royal Enfield Meteor 350 for quite some time now, we have also been seeing several spy shots and leaked documents of the Thunderbird successor over the course of the last few months. All this limelight had been one of the major reasons for the upcoming Meteor 350’s popularity in the Indian market.

Royal Enfield fans have been waiting for a long time for the new 350cc motorcycle to hit the showrooms. While the earlier reports suggested that the company will launch the brand-new Meteor 350 this month, the latest developments advise otherwise. It is now being said that the Royal Enfield Meteor 350 India launch has been postponed and it would be only next month when the latest motorcycle from the Chennai-based manufacturer will see the light of the day.

Royal Enfiled has not released any official statement on the same, however, all the enthusiasts who have been expecting to see the new Meteor 350 in flesh in the company’s showrooms this month, would certainly be a little disappointed.

The forthcoming Meteor 350 will be an important product for Royal Enfield as it will be the company’s first motorcycle to be based on its all-new 350cc platform which consists of a brand-new 350cc engine, gearbox, double-cradle chassis and frame. Thanks to the leaked documents, we do know that this air-cooled motor will comply with the latest BS6 emission regulations. It has been designed to deliver impressive torque in the lower rev-range. Royal Enfield will tune this mill to produce 20.2 bhp of maximum power and 27 Nm of peak torque.

Some of the other key features of the new cruiser-friendly Royal Enfield Meteor 350 include:

300mm front disc and 270mm rear disc

Dual-channel ABS

41mm telescopic forks up front

6-way adjustable twin springs at the rear

15-litre fuel tank

19-inch front alloy wheel and a 17-inch rear alloy wheel

All-new Digi-analogue instrument cluster

Tripper navigation display unit

USB charging port

