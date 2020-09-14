More Royal Enfield Meteor 350 details leaked ahead of launch

Earlier this month, Royal Enfield Meteor 350 engine specs and transmission details were leaked. Several features including navigation of the upcoming Thunderbird successor have also been revealed thanks to the leaked brochure. Now, as we wait for the Royal Enfield Meteor 350 launch to take place, more details about the upcoming motorcycle have surfaced.

The latest Royal Enfield Meteor 350 details tell us that it will come equipped with a 300mm front disc and 270mm rear disc along with a dual-channel ABS. For the suspension, there will be a pair of 41mm telescopic forks up front with a travel of 130mm and 6-way adjustable twin springs at the rear.

The fuel tank capacity of the Royal Enfield Meteor 350 will be 15-litre which should be able to provide a good tank range. This feature would be appreciated for people who like to do long-distance touring on their motorcycles as they would need to take fewer fuel stops on their trip. The Royal Enfield Meteor 350 will have a 19-inch front alloy wheel and a 17-inch rear alloy wheel. They will be wearing a 100/90 and 140/70 section tubeless tyres respectively.

The upcoming Royal Enfield Meteor 350 is being advertised as an easy cruiser. As a result, the Chennai-based manufacturer is also talking about the bike’s cruiser-friendly characteristics such as easy turning ability, leant back seating for relaxed riding posture, forward-set footpegs, low seat height, and raised handlebars. These elements should allow riders to cover long distances with maximum comfort.

Powering the Royal Enfield Meteor 350 will be a brand-new 350cc single-cylinder air-cooled engine designed to deliver impressive torque in the lower rev-range. It has been tuned by the company to produce 20.2 bhp of maximum power and 27 Nm of peak torque. Royal Enfield has also worked on the smoothness and refinement of the motor.

The all-new Royal Enfield Meteor is expected to be launched in India this month. It will be available in three variants - Fireball, Stellar, and Supernova. The differences between them will be limited to aesthetics. As far as the pricing is concerned, the new Meteor should fall in the INR 1.60-1.90 lakh (ex-showroom) range.

[Image Source: gaadiwaadi.com]