Royal Enfield competes in its first American Flat Track race with Twins FT

History has been made as Royal Enfield participated in its first-ever American Flat Track competition in the Production Twins class. Representing the Chennai-based company at the event was Johnny Lewis who raced the 650 Twins-based Royal Enfield Twins FT.

The Royal Enfield Twins FT is a joint effort between Royal Enfield and Moto Anatomy, the race team Lewis owns and operates. For the last six months, Lewis and team have worked closely with Royal Enfield, renowned road racing chassis builder Harris Performance, and engine tuning specialists S&S Cycle.

Despite the challenges of shipping parts overseas because of Covid-19, and multiple time zones, Lewis and team worked tirelessly for weeks and prepared the Royal Enfield Twins FT for the race day. A major milestone in Royal Enfield’s 119 year history was reached when Lewis hit the track for the first time at Williams Grove Speedway in Pennsylvania, USA. He raced the Twins FT and shocked the field by finishing 3rd in the semi-finals and an incredible 6th place in the main race.

Speaking about the Twins FT and AFT, Johnny Lewis, said:

We had quite the journey to get to this point. We’ve been working consistently over the past six months to develop a competitive package for Royal Enfield. The latest iteration of the race bike was shipped over from India in pieces on 7 September and we’ve been working around the clock to put it together. I’ve really enjoyed the development process of the motorcycle and Royal Enfield, along with the other partners involved, has worked hard to make this happen. The bike performed well and we’ve got a great foundation to build upon.

In this first year, Lewis is looking to be competitive, but the overall focus remains on the development of the Twins FT platform and much of the time will be spent on making the necessary changes and adjustments throughout the remainder of the season. Everyone will try to make the Royal Enfield Twins FT even better for the next race which is scheduled to take place on 25-26 September at the Dallas Half Mile.

Joining Lewis at the Atlanta and Daytona Beach AFT rounds will be the participants of Royal Enfield’s Build Train Race (BTR) program, who will compete in an exhibition aboard custom Interceptor 650 motorcycles.

