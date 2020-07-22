Royal Enfield Meteor 350 with several accessories spied, launch soon

Royal Enfield continues to test the upcoming Meteor 350. The Royal Enfield Thunderbird successor has been spied once again, however, this time the test mule had several accessories installed.

Just like other Royal Enfield bikes, the new Meteor 350 will also come with various optional accessories. The latest spy shot has revealed a few of them. It can be seen in the picture that the Royal Enfield Meteor 350 test mule has a large windscreen at the front which seems to be big enough to keep the rider protected from wind blasts during high-speed cruising. There is also a large size crash guard installed on the motorcycle.

We also see wider and premium footrests that should enhance the level of comfort for both the rider and pillion during long-distance touring. Apart from that, there is a pair of saddle stays, too, which have been installed in addition to the stock saree guard. More such optional accessories for the forthcoming motorcycle are likely to be available.

In terms of features, the new Royal Enfield Meteor 350 will come equipped with a round headlamp that imparts a retro look. The teardrop fuel tank design and classic rearview mirrors are also a nice touch. The alloy wheels add the modern element whereas the round taillamp and indicators keep the vintage visual appeal intact even at the rear.

For the suspension, there will be a set of conventional telescopic forks at the front and twin shock absorbers at the rear. The braking departments will consist of disc brakes at both the ends with ABS (likely to be a dual-channel unit).

The new Meteor 350 is the first Royal Enfiled motorcycle that is based on the company’s all-new 350cc platform. It consists of a brand-new 350cc engine, gearbox, double-cradle chassis and frame. While details regarding the powerplant remain unknown at the moment, Royal Enfield is likely to avoid using the traditional pushrod architecture of its UCE (Unit Construction Engine) and opt for a more advanced and efficient SOHC (Single Over Head Camshaft) setup. This will make the powerplant more refined and smoother with reduced vibrations and enhanced performance. Royal Enfield would also go for a slicker 6-speed transmission.

[Source: Facebook]