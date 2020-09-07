Royal Enfield Meteor 350 features revealed - Navigation, USB port, & more

Last month, the Royal Enfield Meteor 350 brochure was leaked revealing the variants and colour options of the Thunderbird successor. Then last week, the engine specs and transmission details of the new motorcycle emerged. And now, some of the key features of the Meteor 350 have surfaced thanks to a bunch of leaked images, which have been added in the gallery at the end of this article.

All-New Digi-Analogue Instrument Cluster

The upcoming Royal Enfield Meteor 350 will come equipped with an all-new Digi-analogue instrument cluster which shows speedometer in both mph and kmph. It consists of 8-LED tell-tale signs as well as an LCD screen that showcases details like odometer, trip meter, time, service reminder, and more. The entire digi-analogue assembly looks quite premium and also adds a retro feel to the motorcycle.

Tripper Navigation Display Unit

This is one of the primary features of the new Meteor 350. This unit is placed next to the main instrument cluster. It is a full-colour module which features Bluetooth connectivity and provides turn-by-turn navigation details to the rider. It will certainly come in handy both while commuting in cities as well as on long-distance touring.

USB Charging Port

Royal Enfield has also added a USB charging port in the upcoming Meteor 350. The unit is said to be of high-quality with good fit-and-finish. It will allow riders to charge their devices such as smartphones and action cameras on-the-go without any fuss.

LED Ring

The new Royal Enfield Meteor 350 will have a round-shaped halogen headlamp which is kind of a bummer as the enthusiasts were expecting to see a full-LED unit. To compensate for that, the Chennai-based company has added an LED ring around the headlamp. This enhances the overall front look of the motorcycle. A similar treatment has been implemented in the taillight.

Relaxed Riding Position

Thanks to the single-piece raised handlebar, the Royal Enfield Meteor 350 will offer a relaxed riding position. With an upright stance, riders will be able to cover more distance comfortably.

These were some of the key features of the Royal Enfield Meteor 350. The company is expected to launch the new bike in India in the second half of this month. To stay updated about the latest Royal Enfield news and other two-wheeler stories, stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com.

