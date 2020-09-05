Royal Enfield Meteor 350 engine specs & transmission details leaked

We are well aware of the fact that the upcoming Royal Enfield Meteor 350 will be the company’s first motorcycle to be based on its all-new 350cc platform which consists of a brand-new 350cc engine, gearbox, double-cradle chassis and frame. The details regarding the powerplant remained unknown, until now. Thanks to a bunch of leaked pictures, the Royal Enfield Meteor 350 engine specs and transmission details have been revealed.

Royal Enfield Meteor 350 Engine

Powering the Thunderbird successor will be a brand-new 350cc single-cylinder engine which will comply with the latest BS6 emission regulations. This air-cooled motor will be a long-stroke unit that has been designed to deliver impressive torque in the lower rev-range. Royal Enfield will tune this mill to produce 20.2 bhp of maximum power and 27 Nm of peak torque. In comparison, the 346cc single-cylinder engine of the BS6 Royal Enfield Classic 350 churns out 19.8 bhp and 28 Nm.

While there might be negligible difference between the output figures of both the powerplants, it is to be noted that the Meteor’s engine is an all-new unit which is very likely to be equipped with a SOHC set up. As per the company, it will be a smooth and refined motor that will generate lower emission and provide effortless instant acceleration with an easy riding experience both in the city as well as highway.

Royal Enfield Meteor 350 Transmission

While the leaked images do not tell us the exact details of the transmission, they do offer insight into the fact that the Meteor 350 will have a newly developed clutch and gearbox. There will be less number of parts and linkages with reduced friction.

Royal Enfield also says that the Meteor 350 will provide a smooth and light clutch operation with superior clutch life. This suggests that there might be a possibility that Royal Enfield would incorporate a slipper clutch in the upcoming Thunderbird successor.

