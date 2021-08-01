Royal Enfield Reports a Whopping 97% Growth in July 2021 Exports

Royal Enfield, the oldest continuous-production motorcycle manufacturer in the world, has released its July 2021 sales report. The Chennai-based two-wheeler giant has reported a growth of a whopping 97% in exports last month when compared to the corresponding period in 2020.

In July 2021, Royal Enfield has exported 4,748 units, whereas, during the same month last year, the company had shipped 2,409 units to other countries. This means that the brand has recorded a growth of 97% in exports.

Regarding domestic sales, Royal Enfield has sold 39,290 units in July 2021. During the same period last year, the company had registered a sale of 37,925 units. This is a growth of 4%.

If we look at both the domestic and export sales combined, Royal Enfield had reported a total sale of 40,334 units in July 2020 and 44,038 units in July 2021 - an improvement of 9%.

We are expecting Royal Enfield sales to improve in the coming months as COVID-19 related nationwide restrictions are being relaxed. Also, the company is preparing to launch the highly awaited new Royal Enfield Classic 350. The motorcycle has been spied numerous times in the past, however, its latest spy video has revealed the entire motorcycle suggesting that the launch is nearing. In fact, perhaps, the new Classic 350 would have already been at the dealerships if it wasn't for the pandemic.

The new Royal Enfield Classic 350 will be offered in a single-seat version and a dual split seating arrangement. Customers will also get a choice of either going with the dual disc setup or a rear drum brake variant. The motorcycle will be offered in a variety of colour options including green, matte grey, desert storm, and glossy dark grey. Apart from the new paint schemes, the bike will also feature updated graphics for a fresh look and a more appealing visual stance.

In other news, a road-biased version of the Royal Enfield Himalayan has been spied testing. The prototype looked similar to the current model that's on sale, however, it also had a bunch of differences like no windscreen, single-pod instrument cluster, revised design, etc.