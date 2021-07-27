New Royal Enfield Classic 350 Exhaust Note Captured on Video

We have come across multiple spy shots of the new Royal Enfield Classic 350 in the past. Now, a new video has come to light that has captured the exhaust note of the upcoming motorcycle.

A few seconds into the footage there is a new Royal Enfield Classic 350 passing by. The rider revs the motorcycle as he crosses the person behind the camera. The exhaust note of the bike has been recorded. We feel that the popular thump of the Classic model is still present, however, it feels more refined and mature. There’s also some bass to the sound which might have become more prominent because of the walls.

Also Read: Modified Royal Enfield Classic Looks Like Proper Jawa Perak Rival

Right after this shot, the same motorcycle is being turned right at crawling speeds. The exhaust note captured in this part of the video gives us a hint at how the new Royal Enfield Classic 350 would sound like when being ridden at low revs. And it’s certainly interesting.

The fact that the exhaust note of the new Royal Enfield Classic 350 sounds more refined and fresh is because that the motorcycle is using the new 350cc engine which we have experienced in the Royal Enfield Meteor 350. It’s a newly developed motor that has been designed to provide a good mixture of performance and efficiency while keeping the vibration levels in check.

Also Read: Jawa-Royal Enfield Classic 350 Rivalry Gets More Intense

Apart from the exhaust note, the video has also captured the colour options in which the new Royal Enfield Classic 350 will be made available. There are going to be at least 4 paint schemes - green, dark matte grey, glossy grey, and desert storm - which will vary depending on the variant of the motorcycle. Speaking of variants, the new Classic 350 will be available in a single-seat version as well as a dual split-type seat trim. Apart from that, customers will also get an option to either go with the dual disc model or the rear drum brake model.

Source