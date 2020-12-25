Royal Enfield Interceptor 350 digitally imagined - IAB Rendering

Earlier this month, a new Royal Enfield motorcycle was spied testing. Soon after, a spy video of the same surfaced on the Internet. Going by the features of the two-wheeler revealed by the spy shots and footage, it looked like that the Chennai-based brand was testing a lesser-capacity model of the INT 650; perhaps, a Royal Enfield Interceptor 350.

While some speculations suggested that it is a budget-friendly Interceptor, others said that it could be the Royal Enfield Hunter whose early-stage prototypes had been sighted a few times in the past. Using all the information available about this mysterious new RE motorcycle, IndianAutosBlog’s in-house digital artist, Shoeb Kalania has created a rendering.

The so-called Royal Enfield Interceptor 350 rendering shows that the motorcycle could borrow design cues from the INT 650 and Royal Enfield Meteor 350. It could also have some resemblance with the alleged Royal Enfield Hunter. So front end features including the headlamp, handlebar, rearview mirrors, turn signals, and instrument cluster have been taken from the Interceptor 650. In fact, some rear end parts like the tail lamp, pillion grab rail, blinkers have also been picked up from the 650cc Interceptor. We also notice that the rear and front suspension set up has been carried forward, too.

Parts of the rendering that remind us of the Royal Enfield Hunter prototypes consist of the single-piece seat, which appears to be much wider for the rider, and the blacked-out exhaust. Features that resemble those of the Meteor 350 include side panels, alloy wheels, front fender, the braking setup, and, perhaps, even the frame. While the fuel tank of the motorcycle is newly designed, its embossed logo is the same that we see in the Supernova variant of the Meteor 350.

Perhaps, the biggest element that has been taken from the Meteor 350 and used in the Royal Enfield Interceptor 350 rendering is the engine. Since the 349cc single-cylinder mill on the Meteor is a brand-new engine, Royal Enfield is likely to utilise it for several future models; the Interceptor 350 could be one of them. In the Meteor, this engine produces 20.2 bhp of max power and 27 Nm of peak torque.

What do you think of this rendering? Let us know with a comment below. Also, stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com for more such interesting renderings and two-wheeler news.