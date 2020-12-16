New Royal Enfiled Interceptor spied testing, could it be a 350cc model?

A new Royal Enfield motorcycle has been spotted testing. Going by the spy shot, it seems that it’s a variant of the highly popular Interceptor 650. Could it be a 350cc model?

The spy picture shows the rear end of the motorcycle. The entire taillight setup, including the turn indicators, is identical to that of the Royal Enfield Interceptor 650. However, for some reason, the left-side blinker is orange whereas the one on the right has a clear lens. Or, perhaps, it’s just broken. What do you think?

The rear fender and pillion grab rail are also familiar. We also see the golden gas canister of the rear suspension along with the rear footpegs. What makes us believe that this prototype could be of a new variant of the Interceptor 650 and not the Continental GT 650 is the fact that the rider is sitting upright. This riding stance resembles that of the Interceptor 650.

The most interesting element that the spy shot reveals is the side-mounted single exhaust. The Interceptor 650 has a dual-exhaust setup, that too finished in chrome. This prototype here features a single blacked-out exhaust which looks somewhat similar to that of the Royal Enfield Himalayan.

The Royal Enfield Meteor 350 is the first motorcycle from the company to be based on the brand’s all-new 350cc platform which includes a brand-new 350cc engine, gearbox, double-cradle chassis and frame. Royal Enfield will use this platform in its future models. Perhaps, it decided to take the engine and create an Interceptor 350? What do you guys have to say about that? Let us know your views in the comments below.

In other news, Royal Enfield is expected to launch new alloy wheels for the 650 Twins next year. They are likely to be listed on the company's online motorcycle configurator tool and available as optional accessories.

For more Royal Enfield news and other two-wheeler updates, stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com.

[Source: Facebook]