New lesser-capacity Royal Enfield Interceptor first spy video surfaces

Recently, we reported about the first spy picture of the alleged new Royal Enfield Interceptor. Now, we have come across the first spy video of the so-called lesser-capacity model of the highly popular motorcycle.

Just like the spy images, the new Royal Enfield Interceptor spy video also shows us the rear end of the budget-friendly motorbike. So features like the familiar halogen-type tail lamp, side turn indicators, pillion grab rail, and rear fender along with the golden gas canister of the rear suspension, rear foot pegs, and single exhaust can be spotted. Apart from the aforementioned elements, we also see a slight glimpse of the bike’s instrument cluster.

While the footage isn’t very clear, we can identify one dial of the console. Considering that the Interceptor 650 and Continental GT 650 have a dual-pod instrument cluster, we believe the right-side dial would be present in the new Interceptor, too. Or, perhaps, the Chennai-based two-wheeler giant could use the setup from the Royal Enfield Meteor 350. Whatever the case would be, it is quite likely that Royal Enfield will provide its Tripper Navigation system in the new Interceptor.

As for the engine, the new Interceptor is expected to draw power from the 349cc single-cylinder engine that Royal Enfield had built from scratch for the Meteor 350. It features a SOHC set up along with a balancer shaft to keep the vibrations to a minimum. Royal Enfield has tuned it to deliver 20.2 bhp of max power at 6100 rpm and the peak torque of 27 Nm kicks in at 4000 rpm. The 5-speed transmission is also newly developed.

If you remember, Royal Enfield had trademarked a few names (Sherpa, Hunter, and more) in the past. There are some media reports speculating that the new motorcycle that has been spied could be the Royal Enfield Hunter and not the Interceptor. What do you guys think? Let us know in the comments below.

