RE Ignite online learning platform for technicians in Europe launched

Royal Enfield has introduced a new online portal called the RE Ignite for its technicians in Europe. This digital learning system has been designed to provide the technicians with all the necessary information needed to carry out a proper service of any Royal Enfield motorcycle. They can also use the system to gain and improve their technical knowledge about RE bikes.

With the use of the RE Ignite online portal, the technicians would be able to address customers’ queries immediately and precisely, thanks to the easy-to-use interface. The structure of the system is capable of showing the technicians HD videos with illustrations as to how to carry out a specific task on a particular Royal Enfield motorcycle. With such features, the RE Ignite initiative should be welcomed by the technicians all across Europe.

Also Read: Royal Enfield Meteor 350 introduced in Europe, prices start at INR 3.65 lakh

To mark the launch of the RE Ignite online portal, Royal Enfield has conducted a competition called the European Technical Skills Competition. All the technicians across the brand’s entire European network were eligible to participate in the contest. The first edition of the competition was divided into two phases.

The first phase was screening, in which participants had to answer 50 technical questions. This led to the selection of the top 5 finalists based on the markets. In phase two, these people had to answer 15 more questions and participate in an online interview to demonstrate their skill-set and technical knowledge about Royal Enfield motorcycles.

Sounds interesting, doesn’t it? At the moment, we don’t know whether Royal Enfield would introduce the RE Ignite online portal in other markets or not. However, we think that it should. It is a great initiative that would not only improve the Royal Enfield’s service support but also enhance overall customer satisfaction. Also, it would help the technicians to gain more technical knowledge regarding all Royal Enfield motorcycles.

For more Royal Enfield news and other two-wheeler updates, stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com.

[Source: omnimoto.it]