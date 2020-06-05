Royal Enfield opens another concept store in Portugal - Report

Royal Enfield has opened a new concept store in Portugal. It was inaugurated digitally on 29 May 2020. The new outlet is located at Rua Faria Guimarães, 295, Porto.

Royal Enfield keeps on finding interesting ways to keep its customers engaged, be it organising ride events or opening new outlets which are so much more than just business spaces.

Around 3 years ago, in 2017, the Chennai-based two-wheeler giant opened a new Royal Enfield Design Store Concept in Lisbon. Now, the company has opened another concept store in Porto, the second-largest Portuguese city. The new sales outlet was inaugurated on 22 May 2020. The event was held digitally because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The concept store showcases Royal Enfield’s whole motorcycle line-up along with the official merchandise, apparel and accessories. It also has a dedicated space for enthusiasts to just sit, enjoy and converse with fellow enthusiasts. Customers can share their riding experiences, adventures, ownership experiences and much more.

This concept store is like a meeting point for riders. Instead of visiting the sales outlet just for making a purchase or checking out the merchandise, apparel or official accessories, customers can also come to interact with other like-minded people and just have a good time. The Royal Enfield concept store is a great idea to bring enthusiasts together and share the motorcycle culture.

In other news, the Royal Enfield Meteor 350, one of the most anticipated motorcycles of the year, will be launched in India this month. The Royal Enfield Thunderbird successor will be based on the company’s brand-new 350 cc platform. Future 350 cc Royal Enfield bikes will also utilise the same platform.

[Source: andardemoto.pt]