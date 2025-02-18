Aprilia Tuono 457 Debuts in India at Rs 3.95 Lakh

Aprilia has launched the Tuono 457 in India at Rs 3.95 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi), making it the most affordable offering from the Italian brand. It undercuts its fully-faired sibling, the RS 457, by Rs 25,000.

Unlike its bigger Tuono siblings, the Tuono 457 features a more aggressive yet minimalist design with a center-set LED headlight, LED DRLs, and a naked streetfighter stance. It is available in Piranha Red and Puma Grey.

Powering the Tuono 457 is the same 457cc parallel-twin engine from the RS 457, producing 46.9bhp and 43.5Nm, paired with a six-speed gearbox. A quickshifter is offered as an option. The bike also comes with ride modes, traction control, switchable ABS, all-LED lighting, and a TFT display with Bluetooth connectivity.

Suspension duties are handled by preload-adjustable USD forks and a monoshock, while braking is managed by disc brakes at both ends with dual-channel ABS. The 17-inch wheels ensure confident handling.