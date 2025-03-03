Volkswagen, Audi Recall Over 60,000 Vehicles for Gear Display Issue

Volkswagen Group of America has issued a recall for nearly 60,500 Audi and Volkswagen vehicles from the 2021 to 2023 model years due to a faulty gear display. The malfunction can prevent the "N" (Neutral) gear from appearing on the instrument cluster, potentially leading to unintended vehicle movement if the parking brake isn’t engaged.

The recall impacts the following models:

2021-2023 Volkswagen ID.4

2022-2023 Audi Q4 e-Tron

2022-2023 Audi Q4 e-Tron Sportback

The issue violates Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard No. 102, as per the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA). Affected owners are advised to always engage the parking brake when exiting their vehicles.

Volkswagen and Audi dealerships will update the brake control software free of charge. Notification letters will be sent to owners by April 25, 2025.