Billionaire Hoists Rolls-Royce Ghost to 44th-Floor Penthouse

In a jaw-dropping display of wealth and creativity, a Chinese billionaire from Fujian province pulled off a spectacular stunt—craning his Rolls-Royce Ghost to his 44th-floor penthouse. The luxury sedan, secured inside a custom-built iron cage, was carefully lifted high above the city skyline, capturing widespread attention.

The Rolls-Royce Ghost, a symbol of automotive excellence, weighs approximately 2.7 tons and comes with a hefty price tag starting at $350,000. Transporting it to such an extreme height required meticulous planning and precision. The protective cage ensured the car remained unscathed during the operation, which saw it being delicately placed onto the penthouse terrace.

Unlike most collectors who keep their prized possessions in garages, this billionaire opted to turn his luxury sedan into an artistic centerpiece. While some adorn their living spaces with sculptures or paintings, he chose to showcase the Rolls-Royce as the ultimate status symbol.

This isn’t the first time an extravagant car-lifting operation has made headlines. Australian businessman Adrian Portelli famously hoisted a McLaren Senna GTR to his 57th-floor penthouse, while a McLaren Elva found its way to the 48th floor of a high-rise in Seattle.

Though this Rolls-Royce Ghost won’t be hitting the streets anytime soon, it now enjoys an unparalleled panoramic view, redefining the concept of luxury living.