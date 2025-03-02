Tata Curvv.ev Conquers Kashmir to Kanyakumari in Record-Breaking Drive

Tata.ev has once again pushed the boundaries of EV performance, as the Curvv.ev SUV coupe set a new benchmark for the fastest electric drive from Kashmir to Kanyakumari. Covering 3,823 km in just 76 hours and 35 minutes, the Curvv.ev shattered the previous record by over 19 hours.

The record-breaking run saw the Curvv.ev take just 16 charging stops, reducing total charging time from 28 hours to 17 hours. This not only highlights advancements in Tata’s battery technology but also showcases India's rapidly expanding EV charging infrastructure, with more fast chargers available on highways.

Flagged off from Srinagar by J&K CM Omar Abdullah at 4:00 AM on February 25, 2025, the Curvv.ev braved diverse terrains and weather conditions before reaching Kanyakumari at 8:35 AM on February 28, 2025, where it was welcomed by MP Thiru. Vijay Vasanth.

With 20 national records under its belt, the Curvv.ev proves that India’s EV ecosystem is evolving at an unprecedented pace, making long-distance electric travel more feasible than ever.