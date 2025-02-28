Skoda Begins Production of the New Enyaq and Enyaq Coupe

Skoda Auto has officially commenced production of the new Enyaq and Enyaq Coupe at its Mlada Boleslav facility. As the successor to one of Europe's top-selling EVs, the updated Enyaq lineup embraces Skoda’s Modern Solid design language, featuring enhanced aerodynamics, sustainable interior materials, and advanced digital tech. With an output of up to 300 units daily, the Enyaq joins the production line alongside the Octavia and the all-new Elroq electric SUV.

Enhanced Performance and Range

Built on Volkswagen Group’s MEB platform, the new Enyaq offers two battery sizes and three powertrain options, ranging from 150 kW to 210 kW. The Enyaq 60 and Enyaq 85 are rear-wheel drive, while the Enyaq 85x features all-wheel drive with dual motors. Thanks to improved aerodynamics, the Enyaq Coupe now boasts over 590 km (WLTP) of range, while the standard Enyaq delivers 580 km.

Upgraded Features and Smart Tech

The refreshed Enyaq lineup comes with heated front seats, a heated steering wheel, KESSY Advanced keyless entry, 3-zone climate control, Side Assist, and Traffic Jam Assist as standard. New digital enhancements include Remote Park Assist and Remote Trained Parking. The cabin offers six sustainable Design Selections, reinforcing Skoda’s focus on eco-friendly luxury.

With flexible ICE and EV production capabilities, Skoda’s Mlada Boleslav plant also manufactures battery systems for Volkswagen Group’s electric lineup, reinforcing the brand’s commitment to e-mobility.