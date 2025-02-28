Lamborghini Temerario's 10,000 RPM Hybrid Engine

Lamborghini has unleashed a mechanical marvel with the all-new Temerario, a hybrid supercar that pushes the boundaries of performance and engineering. As the only production supercar capable of reaching 10,000 rpm, the Temerario features Lamborghini’s first-ever twin-turbo V8 with an advanced three-motor hybrid system, delivering a staggering 920 hp of total power. The result? A blistering 0-100 km/h time of just 2.7 seconds and a top speed of 340 km/h.

Uncompromising Power: The Twin-Turbo V8 & Hybrid System

At the heart of the Temerario lies a newly developed 4.0-liter twin-turbocharged V8, meticulously crafted at Lamborghini’s Sant’Agata Bolognese headquarters. With 800 hp produced between 9,000-9,750 rpm and 730 Nm of torque from 4,000-7,000 rpm, this engine delivers instant power and relentless acceleration.

The electric motor in P1 position, located between the engine and gearbox, enhances responsiveness by eliminating turbo lag and ensuring seamless power delivery through gear shifts. Two large turbochargers, positioned in a hot-V configuration, optimize thermal efficiency and packaging, maximizing high-speed performance.

Race-Inspired Engineering for Peak Performance

Lamborghini has drawn from motorsport technology to achieve an unprecedented 10,000-rpm redline. Innovations include: