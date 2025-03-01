BMW 3 Series LWB Arrives – Longest and Most Luxurious in Its Class

BMW has launched the new 3 Series Long Wheelbase (LWB) in India, locally produced at the BMW Group Plant Chennai. The petrol variant is now available across dealerships, while the diesel version will follow soon.

Pricing

BMW 330Li M Sport – ₹62.60 lakh (ex-showroom)

Performance & Power

Under the hood, the 2.0L four-cylinder turbo-petrol engine delivers 258 hp and 400 Nm of torque, launching the sedan from 0-100 km/h in just 6.2 seconds. The 8-speed Steptronic Sport automatic transmission ensures seamless power delivery, complemented by paddle shifters, cruise control, and multiple drive modes – ECO PRO, Comfort, and Sport.

Design & Dimensions

With a 4,819 mm length and 2,961 mm wheelbase, the BMW 3 Series LWB is the longest in its class, offering superior rear seat space. A sleek kidney grille, adaptive LED headlights, satin-finish aluminum trims, and a gloss black rear diffuser enhance its elegant yet aggressive stance.

Luxurious Cabin & Tech

Inside, electrically adjustable Comfort Seats, a panoramic sunroof, ambient lighting, and three-zone climate control elevate the experience. The driver-centric cockpit features a curved BMW Widescreen Display, a flat-bottom M leather steering wheel, and the latest iDrive 8.5 system with voice, gesture, and touch controls.

The BMW Digital Key Plus offers keyless convenience, while Park Assistant Plus with a 360-degree camera and Driving Assistant with Blind Spot Detection ensure effortless maneuvering.

Safety & Efficiency

Equipped with six airbags, Dynamic Stability Control (DSC), Cornering Brake Control (CBC), ISOFIX mounts, and 50:50 weight distribution, the 3 Series LWB ensures top-tier safety. BMW EfficientDynamics also includes Auto Start-Stop, Brake Energy Regeneration, and an ECO PRO driving mode for optimized fuel efficiency.