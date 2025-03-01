BMW 3 Series LWB Arrives – Longest and Most Luxurious in Its Class

BMW has launched the new 3 Series Long Wheelbase (LWB) in India, locally produced at the BMW Group Plant Chennai. The petrol variant is now available across dealerships, while the diesel version will follow soon.
Pricing
- BMW 330Li M Sport – ₹62.60 lakh (ex-showroom)
Performance & Power
Under the hood, the 2.0L four-cylinder turbo-petrol engine delivers 258 hp and 400 Nm of torque, launching the sedan from 0-100 km/h in just 6.2 seconds. The 8-speed Steptronic Sport automatic transmission ensures seamless power delivery, complemented by paddle shifters, cruise control, and multiple drive modes – ECO PRO, Comfort, and Sport.
Design & Dimensions
With a 4,819 mm length and 2,961 mm wheelbase, the BMW 3 Series LWB is the longest in its class, offering superior rear seat space. A sleek kidney grille, adaptive LED headlights, satin-finish aluminum trims, and a gloss black rear diffuser enhance its elegant yet aggressive stance.
Luxurious Cabin & Tech
Inside, electrically adjustable Comfort Seats, a panoramic sunroof, ambient lighting, and three-zone climate control elevate the experience. The driver-centric cockpit features a curved BMW Widescreen Display, a flat-bottom M leather steering wheel, and the latest iDrive 8.5 system with voice, gesture, and touch controls.
The BMW Digital Key Plus offers keyless convenience, while Park Assistant Plus with a 360-degree camera and Driving Assistant with Blind Spot Detection ensure effortless maneuvering.
Safety & Efficiency
Equipped with six airbags, Dynamic Stability Control (DSC), Cornering Brake Control (CBC), ISOFIX mounts, and 50:50 weight distribution, the 3 Series LWB ensures top-tier safety. BMW EfficientDynamics also includes Auto Start-Stop, Brake Energy Regeneration, and an ECO PRO driving mode for optimized fuel efficiency.