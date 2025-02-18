2025 TVS Ronin Unveiled with New Colors & Dual-Channel ABS

TVS Motor Company has introduced the 2025 TVS Ronin, adding fresh updates to its modern-retro motorcycle. The new edition comes in two striking colors—Glacier Silver and Charcoal Ember—enhancing its bold appeal.

2025 TVS Ronin key upgrade

A key upgrade is the addition of Dual-Channel ABS on the mid-variant, improving safety and control. The 2025 TVS Ronin is available at a starting price of ₹1.35 lakh (ex-showroom), with the mid-variant priced at ₹1.59 lakh.

2025 TVS Ronin specs

Powering the Ronin is a 225.9cc engine, delivering 20.4 PS at 7,750 RPM and 19.93 Nm of torque at 3,750 RPM. It features Glide Through Technology (GTT), an assist & slipper clutch, and USD front forks for a refined riding experience.

The 2025 TVS Ronin is now available at authorized TVS dealerships across India.