A new Royal Enfield bike to be launched every quarter - Report

Royal Enfield is playing on the front foot. The company has been working tirelessly for the last few years to expand its product line-up. The Chennai-based two-wheeler giant plans to launch a new Royal Enfield bike every quarter, as per a new media report.

To cater to the needs of a wider spectrum of audience, Royal Enfield will add various new motorcycles in its product portfolio. These new bikes will fall in the 250-750 cc range and help the brand to further strengthen its grip in the market, especially in the middleweight segment. The product development process is being carried out at 5 different levels - platform, model, variant, colour and limited edition - and the company intends to launch a new bike every quarter for the next 3-4 years.

Speaking about the expansion plans with carandbike recently, Vinod Dasari, CEO, Royal Enfield, said:

One of the things that we've done over the last 3-4 years is to significantly accelerate new product plans. We will remain a mid-sized company, that's somewhere between 250 and 750 cc. In this range, there are five levels that we're looking at. The first is the platform. And under the platforms, we have the models, within each model we have variants, within each variant we have several colour trims and graphics, and then we have the limited editions. So five levels, we're so excited that, to a point, every quarter, for the next three to four years, every quarter, we have a new model.

As per the earlier reports, the upcoming Royal Enfield Meteor 350, which will be launched this month, will be the first Royal Enfield bike to be based on the company's new 350 cc platform. The company’s future 350 cc models will also use the same platform. There’s also a brand-new mid-sized platform under development that will lie in between the company’s 350-650 cc platforms. Royal Enfield is also working on expanding its 650 cc range and has several new 650 cc bikes in the pipeline which could include a Royal Enfield Scrambler 650, a Royal Enfield Roadster 650 and/or a Royal Enfield Bobber 650.

