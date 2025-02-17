Honda NX200 Launched in India – Adventure DNA, Everyday Practicality

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) has introduced the all-new NX200, an adventure-inspired motorcycle designed for thrill-seekers and daily riders alike. Priced at ₹1,68,499 (ex-showroom, Delhi), the NX200 is now available at all HMSI Red Wing and BigWing dealerships across India.

Adventure-Ready Design & Performance

Taking cues from the larger NX500, the NX200 features a muscular fuel tank, bold graphics, and a commanding stance. The all-LED lighting setup, including an X-shaped tail lamp and sleek LED indicators, ensures high visibility and a premium look.

Powering the NX200 is an 184.4cc, single-cylinder, OBD2B-compliant engine delivering 17 PS at 8500 RPM and 15.7 Nm at 6000 RPM, paired with a 5-speed gearbox. The refined engine offers smooth power delivery, making it suitable for both urban rides and highway cruising.

Tech-Packed & Feature-Loaded

Honda has equipped the NX200 with a 4.2-inch digital TFT display with Bluetooth connectivity, allowing riders to access navigation, call notifications, and SMS alerts via the Honda RoadSync app. A USB C-type charging port adds to its convenience.

The NX200 also features Honda Selectable Torque Control (HSTC) for better traction, an Assist & Slipper Clutch for smoother gear shifts, and dual-channel ABS for improved braking performance.

Pricing & Availability

The Honda NX200 is available in a single variant with three color options—Athletic Blue Metallic, Radiant Red Metallic, and Pearl Igneous Black. Bookings are now open across all Honda dealerships in India.