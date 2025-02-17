Triumph Speed T4 Gets Four New Stunning Colors

Triumph Motorcycles has refreshed its Speed T4 lineup with four new striking color options, enhancing its modern classic appeal. The 400cc roadster, known for its smooth torque delivery and rich exhaust note, now boasts premium design updates and retains its attractive pricing of ₹1.99 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

New Color Options:

Caspian Blue / Pearl Metallic White

Lava Red Gloss / Pearl Metallic White

Phantom Black / Pearl Metallic White

Phantom Black / Storm Grey

Premium Design & Performance

The Speed T4 now features a brushed steel exhaust, updated frame color, 3D badging, and new tire stickers for a more refined look. Powered by a 400cc parallel-twin engine, it delivers 31 PS @ 7,000 rpm and 36 Nm @ 5,000 rpm, offering strong low-end torque for an engaging ride. Key highlights include a slipper clutch, dual-channel ABS, 43mm telescopic forks, and a USB charging port.

Availability & Bookings

Bookings for the new Speed T4 are open from February 12, 2025, across Triumph dealerships in India. With its classic British styling and modern engineering, the updated Speed T4 is set to make a strong statement on Indian roads.