Royal Enfield, the oldest continuous-production motorcycle manufacturer in the world, and CEAT Tyres, one of India’s leading tyre manufacturers, have a long-standing collaboration. Both renowned brands have been partners on roads for the longest of times. To celebrate the spirit of their perennial association, the two companies have come forward on the occasion of Friendship Day.

Royal Enfield and CEAT Tyres have joined hands for the first time with a campaign on Friendship Day to strengthen their bond.

Commenting on this association, Mr Amit Tolani, Chief Marketing Officer, CEAT Tyres, said:

We have a strong and long-standing relationship with Royal Enfield and what better occasion than Friendship Day to affirm our partnership? Royal Enfield and CEAT are celebrating the long journeys together and the inimitable bond that they share on-road and off-road.

The Chennai-based two-wheeler manufacturer uses CEAT tyres in several of its models including the Royal Enfield Classic 350, which was the company’s first BS6 vehicle to be launched in India, Royal Enfield Bullet, and Royal Enfield Himalayan. Established in 1958, CEAT Tyres produces over 15 million tyres a year and offers the widest range of tyres to all segments and manufactures world-class radials for heavy-duty trucks and buses, light commercial vehicles, earthmovers, forklifts, tractors, trailers, cars, motorcycles and scooters as well as auto-rickshaws.

With CEAT tyres, bikes like the Himalayan get the required amount of grip and support they need to perform to their fullest and enhance the overall riding and ownership experience for the customers of both Royal Enfield and CEAT Tyres.

In other news, Royal Enfield has announced its new Service on Wheels initiative for its customers in India. Under this programme, the company has deployed 800 units of purpose-built Royal Enfield bikes (based on the Royal Enfield Trials 350) across its widespread dealership network in the country to provide motorcycle servicing to customers at their doorsteps.