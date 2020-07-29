Royal Enfield announces Service on Wheels initiative in India

Early last month, Royal Enfield had introduced Contactless Purchase and Contactless Service options in India. These initiatives were launched to enhance the overall customer satisfaction and ensure their maximum safety and convenience during the current difficult health scenario prevailing in the country thanks to the Covid-19 pandemic. Now, to further improve the safety of its customers, Royal Enfield has announced a new Service on Wheels initiative.

The Royal Enfield Service on Wheels programme will provide motorcycle servicing to customers at their doorsteps. Under this initiative, the Chennai-based two-wheeler company has deployed 800 units of purpose-built Royal Enfield bikes (based on the Royal Enfield Trials 350) across its widespread dealership network in the country.

Royal Enfield has said that the Service on Wheels fleet of mobile service-ready motorcycles is equipped to carry tools, equipment and spare parts to undertake up to 80% of all typical service and repair requirements at the doorstep of a customer including scheduled maintenance service, minor repairs, critical component testing, parts replacement, electrical diagnosis, and more.

Royal Enfield emphasises that the service will be handled by trained and authorised service technicians equipped with lubes and parts that will have a 12-month warranty. Customers can now book themselves a Service on Wheels appointment contacting their nearest Royal Enfield dealership.

In other news, Royal Enfield has introduced a total of 16 new silencers as original accessories for the Classic 350 bikes. These silencers fall in the INR 3,300 to INR 3,600 price range. They are available in 3 different types including straight cut end cap, slashed cut end cap, and tapered cut end cap. All of them come in either full-black or silver finish. Royal Enfield has also provided an option for going either with black end cap or silver end cap with all the types.

Also Read: Royal Enfield Meteor 350 with several accessories spied, launch soon

While interested buyers can check out the new Royal Enfield Classic 350 silencers on the company’s official website, they cannot simply buy them online and get them delivered at their home address. To purchase any of the new silencers, customers will need to place an order on the website and select one of their nearest dealerships. The package will be delivered to that dealership and customers can get the silencer installed in their Classic 350 there only.