While the Royal Enfield Himalayan is fun to ride off-road, the lack of horsepower takes a toll on both the man and machine on highways. The 411cc single-cylinder mill of the dual-sport motorcycle produces only 24.8PS of maximum power. So, to give the powerhouse a ‘boost’ and the Himalayan a makeover, the Royal Enfield Custom Crew got together and created the ‘MJR Roach’ whose main point of attraction is the Garrett GT 125 turbocharger.

The MJR Roach is a modified Royal Enfield Himalayan that was built at the company’s technical centre in the UK. It features several custom parts including a Garrett GT 125 turbocharger, K&N high-performance free flow air filter, updated fuel pump and regulator. Together they help the engine to churn out around 50PS of maximum power.

To build the MJR Roach, the Royal Enfield Custom Crew has also used a pair of lowered and re-valved MX front forks, custom-made rear rack, weird but unique quad-headlights, and aluminium fly screen. An extended single-sided swingarm replaces the original unit found on the stock bike. The instrument cluster remains intact, however, it now houses a couple of extra dials and needles to show information related to the turbocharger.

The 21-inch front wheel, fuel tank, and rear shock are carried over from the stock Royal Enfield Himalayan. However, to suit the MJR Roach’s character, the Royal Enfield Custom Crew has lowered and re-valved the rear shock. The seat is custom-built and held in place with a bunch of straps. The original handlebar has been replaced by one from Renthal Fatbars. The kill switch has been swapped for a missile launch-style switch.

The result of all this hard work is a one-of-its-kind turbocharged Royal Enfield Himalayan. What do you think about the MJR Roach? Do let us know with a comment below.

In other news, UK-based Cooperb Motorcycles has modified a Royal Enfield Himalayan for stress-free long-distance touring.

