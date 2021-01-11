CEAT tyres replace Pirellis on Royal Enfield 650 Twins in India

The Royal Enfield 650 Twins used to come fitted with Pirelli Phantom Sportscomp tyres. However, based on a new media report, the Chennai-based company has swapped them for a pair of CEAT Zoom Cruz F tyres.

While Royal Enfield is yet to release an official statement in this regard, it is being said that the change of tyres has been confirmed by a few company dealerships. In fact, the swap was made in November 2020 itself and since then the Interceptor 650 and Continental GT 650 are coming with the CEAT tyres only.

Also Read: 2021 Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 instrument cluster digitally imagined

Now, there could be many reasons for this decision. Since Pirelli tyres are imported, Royal Enfield might be having some issues with the international logistics thanks to Covid-19. Another reason that comes to mind is that with the use of CEAT tyres, the company might be trying to avoid a price hike of the 650 Twins due to the rising input costs. It would be interesting to see whether this change is permanent or just temporary. What do you think?

The Royal Enfield 650 Twins are doing pretty good all across the globe. They have helped the brand to rise further up on the world map. Over their short lifetime, they have managed to create a whole new customer base for Royal Enfield. Now, to ensure things keep running smooth, RE is already working on a facelifted model of the Continental GT 650 which was spied testing earlier this month. We are expecting to see the addition of the Tripper Navigation system in the 2021 model of the cafe-racer. An updated model of the Interceptor 650 should also be in the pipeline.

In other news, Royal Enfield is also testing the 2021 Himalayan. Its test mule was spotted recently giving a slight glimpse of the revised instrument cluster.

For more Royal Enfield news and other two-wheeler updates, stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com.

[Source: rushlane.com]