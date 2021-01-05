2021 Royal Enfield Himalayan spied again; to feature Tripper Navigation

The 2021 Royal Enfield Himalayan is undergoing some extensive road testing. The upcoming model has already been spied a couple of times in the past. And now, it has been spotted once again.

The previous spy shots of the 2021 Royal Enfield Himalayan gave us a look at the new motorcycle’s rear end. Now, the latest one reveals the side profile and also gives us a glimpse of the revamped instrument cluster, which appears to have the Tripper Navigation system.

Royal Enfield’s Tripper Navigation system made its debut in the Meteor 350 last year. It is one of the highlighting features of the 350cc motorcycle. Riders can connect their smartphones to this system via Bluetooth and benefit from the turn-by-turn navigation details. There had been rumours that Royal Enfield will provide the Tripper Navigation system as an accessory for the 650 Twins and add it as standard in its future models.

Now, with the sighting of the 2021 Royal Enfield Himalayan, it seems that the rumour might turn out to be true. It can be seen in the latest spy shot that the instrument cluster of the upcoming Himalayan would feature an additional circular dial located at the right side. This could be the Tripper Navigation system. Considering that many people use the Himalayan for touring, the presence of an in-built navigation feature would work as a boon for them. It would also come in handy even while commuting in the cities.

Apart from adding the Tripper Navigation system, Royal Enfield could also tinker around with some of the other features of the new Himalayan. For example, it could provide an updated headlamp that would feature an LED ring which would work as a DRL. However, on the engine front, things are most likely going to remain unchanged - 411cc, single-cylinder, delivering 24.3 bhp of max power at 6500 rpm and 32 Nm of peak torque in the 4000 to 4500 rpm range.

