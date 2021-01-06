2021 Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 instrument cluster digitally imagined

Royal Enfield introduced the Tripper Navigation system with the Meteor 350 last year. It is a handy feature that lets riders connect their smartphones to it via Bluetooth and benefit from the turn-by-turn navigation details. Now, the Chennai-based company is expected to add the Tripper Navigation system to its future models including the 2021 Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 that was recently spied testing.

While things are still blurred regarding the placement of the Tripper Navigation system in the new Continental GT 650, IndianAutosBlog’s in-house digital artist has come up with a rendering of the updated instrument cluster of the upcoming motorcycle.

The rendering shows that Royal Enfield could place the Tripper Navigation system in between the two dials of the Continental GT 650’s instrument cluster. The display would be located slightly above the dials. This position would make sense as it would allow the rider to easily read the details without looking too down low while riding. Also, considering that the size of the Tripper Navigation system’s dial is relatively small, Royal Enfield might not have to implement any major alterations to the current instrument cluster of the Continental GT 650.

Apart from the addition of the Tripper Navigation system, Royal Enfield is unlikely to make any other changes in the 2021 Continental GT 650’s instrument cluster. However, we would like to see some additional features in the small digital display that’s already present. Perhaps, a clock or average fuel consumption or maybe distance to empty.

It is very likely that along with the 2021 Continental GT 650, Royal Enfield could also be working on an updated Interceptor 650. So, we wouldn’t be surprised if we come across some spy shots of the latter in the near future. Both the new 650 Twins would be getting the same set of revisions and features, except for the new colour options, if there would be any.

For more Royal Enfield news and other two-wheeler updates, stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com.