2021 Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 spied testing for the first time

The 2021 Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 has been spied. This is the first time that the updated model of the twin-cylinder cafe-racer has been spotted testing. The motorcycle was caught on camera near ECR in Chennai, Tamil Nadu.

2021 Royal Enfield Continental GT 650: What’s new?

The spy shots reveal that the new Continental GT 650 is likely to have the identical styling as that of the current model. So features such as the round halogen headlamp, retro-styled blinkers and tail lamp, forward-biased riding ergonomics with clip-on handlebars, dual-exhausts, and spoke wheels would be carried forward.

What could be new in the 2021 Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 is the inclusion of the Tripper Navigation feature that the company had introduced in the Royal Enfield Meteor 350 that was launched last year. It allows riders to connect their smartphones to this system via Bluetooth and benefit from the turn-by-turn navigation details.

Apart from the Tripper Navigation, Royal Enfield could also provide a few new colour options to refresh things a bit. We wouldn’t be surprised if the Chennai-based company also tinkers around with the power and torque output of the new motorcycle, but that’s highly unlikely. For reference, the current model of the Continental GT 650 uses a 648cc parallel-twin engine that churns out 47 bhp of max power and 52 Nm of peak torque.

2021 Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 Launch

Royal Enfield is expected to launch the updated Continental GT 650 in the first quarter of 2021. Accompanying the cafe-racer would be the facelifted model of the Royal Enfield Interceptor 650.

In other news, the 2021 Royal Enfield Himalayan has been spied testing, too. The refreshed model of the dual-sport motorcycle is also expected to break cover in Q1 2021.

[Source: rushlane.com]