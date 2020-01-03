Renault Triber AMT road testing commences, caught on cam

The Renault Triber AMT that is rumoured to go on sale by March is now being tested on the public roads, spy shots posted by ZigWheels have revealed.

The Renault Triber has already been quite a hit offering from the company, and now, an AMT version of the same will further increase its popularity. It will use the Renault Kwid's 5-speed Easy-R AMT unit. It will use the BS-VI version of the current 1.0-litre three-cylinder engine (72 PS/96 Nm). While the 5-speed MT version's fuel economy rating is 20 km/l, the 5-speed AMT version will deliver 20.5 km/l.

Renault is reportedly also working on introducing the HR10 1.0L turbocharged three-cylinder petrol engine in the Kwid. It is a downsized version of the HR13 1.3L turbocharged petrol engine and debuted in the fifth-gen Nissan Micra in 2018.

The HR10 engine is available with/without direct injection. Its maximum power and maximum torque ratings stand at 100 PS (without direct injection)/117 PS (with direct injection) and 160 Nm (without direct injection)/170 Nm (with direct injection) respectively. After in Triber, Renault is said to offer this engine in the HBC sub-4 metre SUV.

Also Read: Renault Triber exports commence, first batch shipped to South Africa

The Renault Triber AMT will command a slightly higher premium, mainly because of the updated powertrain and the costlier transmission. Expect it to cost around INR 30,000 to 40,000 higher in comparison to current BS-IV manual version.

BS-VI Renault Triber MT - Prices

Configurations Prices Triber RXE ₹495000 Triber RXL ₹559000 Triber RXT ₹609000 Triber RXZ ₹663250

[Source: ZigWheels]