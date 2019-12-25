Renault Triber exports commence, first batch shipped to South Africa

Renault India has announced that it has commenced exports of the Triber to South Africa. The company has also revealed that it has sold over 20,000 units in India since its launch in August this year.

"With more than 20,000 Tribers already sold in India, we are proud to commence the exports of the first batch of 600 Tribers to South Africa. We will continue this growth momentum and expand the exports of Triber to other parts of Africa and the SAARC region, alongside growing the Triber family in India,” said Venkatram Mamillapalle, Country CEO & Managing Director, Renault India Operations.

With the introduction of the Triber, Renault has got a helping hand amid the current challenging macro-economic clouds hovering over the Indian auto industry. The European car marque registered a cumulative sales growth of 70% over the period of last two months and is one of the few brands in the country to have shown positive growth despite the industry slowdown this year.

The Triber is underpinned by the CMF-A+ platform, which as known, is a derivative of the CMF-A platform of the Kwid. It measures 3,990 mm in length, 1,739 mm in width and 1,637 mm in height. It has a wheelbase of 2,636 mm and a ground clearance of 182 mm.

Powering the new MPV is a 1.0-litre naturally aspirated three-cylinder petrol engine with VVT technology that churns out 72 PS of maximum power and 96 Nm of peak torque. A 5-speed MT or a 5-speed AMT are the transmission options available. It delivers 20 km/l of fuel economy.

Renault is also working on a 1.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine for the Triber MPV. The same engine will also be seen on the upcoming sub-4 metre SUV (codename: HBC).