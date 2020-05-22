Renault LBA sub-4 metre sedan - IAB Rendering

This year, Renault’s biggest launch will be a sub-4 metre SUV codenamed HBC. Next year, the company’s most important release in India will reportedly be a sub-4 metre sedan codenamed LBA.

The Renault LBA sedan will complete the sub-4 metre Renault portfolio in India. IndianAutosBlog.com's digital illustrator Shoeb Kalania has created a rendering to show us how the Renault LBA sedan may look like.

The rendering showcases the upcoming sedan with a curvy design and a body that looks very compact. The front end comprises a wide V-shaped radiator grille housing the Diamond logo in the middle, flattish rectangular headlamps, L-shaped LED DRLs, prominent lower air intake and a bumper not too muscular but aggressive just enough, with air curtains on the flanks.

The sides of the Renault LBA are much simple. The greenhouse, belt line and mirrors have a very conventional design. The doors and quarter panels, though, do flaunt some style. The 15-inch 5-twin-spoke silver alloy wheels further enhance the attractiveness of the car.

The Renault LBA would be based on the same platform that as the Renault Triber and Renault HBC - CMF-A+. It could be offered with two engines, 72 PS BR10 1.0-litre naturally aspirated three-cylinder petrol unit and a 95 PS HR10 1.0-litre turbocharged three-cylinder petrol unit. 5-speed manual and 5-speed automated manual could be the transmission choices, with the latter available only with the BR10 engine. It wouldn’t surprise us if Renault offered a CVT option with the HR10 engine instead of an AMT with the BR10 engine, though.

The Renault LBA sedan could go on sale in the third quarter of 2021 (July-September 2021). Its prices could start from under INR 5.50 lakh (ex-showroom).