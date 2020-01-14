Renault K-ZE (Renault Kwid Electric) to debut in India at Auto Expo 2020 - Report

The Renault K-ZE (Kwid Electric) that was unveiled at Auto Shanghai 2019 is likely to have its Indian debut at Auto Expo 2020, reports ElectricVehicleWeb.in. For those new to this model, it's a pure electric car based on the Renault Kwid.

The Renault K-ZE has a tad different design compared to its ICE sibling. For the starters, it is devoid of a radiator grille and an air intake, as there's no combustion engine under the hood that needs airflow/cooling.

The Renault K-ZE gets a unique looking bumper at both the ends which lends it a clean design. It looks more contemporary thanks to the use of the LED lighting at both ends. Moreover, it also benefits from the unique alloy wheels and four-wheel disc brakes. The main distinguishing element between the regular Kwid and its zero-emission variant is the unique front light setup that makes it look way more assertive. On the inside, it gets a distinctive instrument cluster, a bigger, 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with 4G WiFi and a rotary gear selector.

The Renault City K-ZE packs a 26.8 kWh battery and a 33 kW electric motor. It offers a driving range of 271 km (NEDC rated). In the fast charge mode, the K-ZE gets charged up from 0-80% in 50 minutes, while in normal charge mode, it takes around 4 hours to attain 100% charge.

Instead of the Renault K-ZE, India may get directly the pure electric car based on the second-gen Renault Kwid in 2022. Prior to that, the Renault Zoe will be launched in the country as a niche, imported model to get the ball rolling.

[Source: ElectricVehicleWeb]