South Australia's new licensing rule for "Ultra High-Powered Vehicles" (UHPV) came into effect on December 1, mandating a special "U Class" license for cars with a power-to-weight ratio exceeding 370 hp per metric ton. The rule caught its first high-profile offender—a Lamborghini Huracan STO driver—who was fined for failing to possess the required license.

The Huracan STO, boasting a 630-hp V10 engine and a power-to-weight ratio of 470 hp per ton, clearly falls under the UHPV category. The 36-year-old driver was pulled over in Hillcrest, near Adelaide, after police noticed the car’s missing rear license plate. Along with the plate issue, authorities discovered the driver lacked the mandatory U Class license, which requires an online course costing AU$61 (~$40) and a nominal fee for license reissue.

The fines for driving without this license can reach AU$2,500 or jail time for repeated violations. South Australia's law also penalizes drivers up to AU$5,000 if systems like ABS, traction control, or emergency braking are disabled, unless proven unintentional.

The controversial license aims to educate drivers on handling high-powered vehicles safely. Critics argue the online course may not provide significant safety benefits, but authorities maintain it raises awareness of a car's advanced safety systems and the risks of driving ultra-high-powered vehicles.