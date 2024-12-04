Stay Organized on the Road with Mercedes-Benz’s New Notes App

Mercedes-Benz has unveiled MBUX Notes, an AI-powered note-taking app designed to boost productivity on the go. Integrated into the brand's third-generation MBUX infotainment system, this innovative app allows drivers and passengers to create hands-free, multilingual voice notes with ease—perfect for jotting down grocery lists, meeting agendas, or creative ideas.

What sets MBUX Notes apart is its use of generative AI powered by OpenAI’s GPT-4 technology. Voice notes are securely encrypted and sent to the Mercedes-Benz Intelligent Cloud, where they’re summarized and organized intelligently. Users can have their notes read back and even share them via email or sync them with popular productivity apps for seamless access outside the vehicle.

Currently available in 30 European markets, the app will soon expand to the USA, Japan, and nine additional markets. It’s offered exclusively in Mercedes-Benz models equipped with the MBUX Entertainment Package Plus subscription.

With MBUX Notes, Mercedes-Benz continues to lead in merging technology and luxury, offering a safer and more productive way to stay organized during your drive.