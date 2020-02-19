5 biggest misses of Auto Expo 2020 - IAB picks

While Auto Expo 2020 had plenty of action with announced and a few surprise unveils of production models and concepts, there were many reported names which didn't show up.

Following are the 5 biggest misses of Auto Expo 2020, including both two-wheelers and four-wheelers:-

1. Renault HBC

The HBC is going to be Renault’s most significant launch in the recent years, for the fact that it is with this model that the French carmaker will make its debut in the hugely popular sub-four metre SUV segment.

To be positioned below the Duster, the HBC (as what the sub-compact SUV has been codenamed for internal purposes) will have an upright stance and may borrow design cues from models like the Triber and facelifted Kwid.

The Renault HBC will have an interior with features like a fully digital instrument console, an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple Carplay and Android Auto and push-button start with keyless entry.

Renault showcased its all-new 1.0-litre three-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine (100 PS/160 Nm) linked to a 6-speed manual gearbox at Auto Expo 2020 and will likely offer this combination in the HBC.

The Renault HBC will rival the Kia Sonet, Maruti Vitara Brezza, Hyundai Venue, Tata Nexon, Ford Ecosport and Mahindra XUV300.

2. 2020 Hyundai Verna

Launched back in 2017, the third generation of the Hyundai Verna is all set to get its first comprehensive facelift in 2020. The Indian-spec Hyundai Verna will be nearly identical to the Russian-spec model which was unveiled yesterday.

On the outside, the Hyundai Verna has sharper and wider looking front grille with bigger and more angular, LED headlamps now. The front bumper gets new triangular housings for fog lamps as seen in the new Elantra. The profile of the has remained more or less the same, save for new design for alloy wheels. At the rear, the minute visible changes happen to be new LED inserts for the tail lamps and a new bumper with faux diffuser.

While the cabin looks more or less with the same multifunctional steering wheel and instrument console, the centre console of the dashboard has been tweaked a bit to accommodate a new, 8-inch floating touchscreen infotainment system. The new features may include Hyundai’s Bluelink telematics system and electrically adjustable driver’s seat as well.

Hyundai will likely sell the new Hyundai Verna with all-new, 115 PS 1.5-litre petrol and diesel engines. Expect the petrol engine to be linked to a 6-speed MT or a CVT and the diesel engine paired with a 6-speed MT or a 6-speed AT.

3. Maruti WagonR-based EV

Maruti Suzuki may have introduced the Futuro-E at Auto Expo 2020, but its first production EV will be a model based on the WagonR's platform. This EV was said to premiere at Auto Expo 2020.

The Maruti EV based on the WagonR's platform will have subtle tweaks to the exterior design. The repeatedly spied test mules suggest that this model will have a different looking front fascia with a bigger grille, split headlamp design, new 15-inch alloy wheels shared with the Ignis and LED inserts in the tail lamps. The interior changes will also be extensive, spy shots have revealed.

4. India-specific Aprilia quarter-litre motorcycle

When Aprilia did showcase the RS 150 and Tuono 150 back in Auto Expo 2020, there were strong rumours that it will launch these new motorcycles in India. Then, it was reported that a bigger capacity model is planned instead. At least one of them was expected to debut at Auto Expo 2020.

The India-specific Aprilia bike is likely to be based on the Aprilia GPR 250 which was unveiled in China in 2019. The Chinese bike has a fully faired design with bits like clip-on handlebars, a semi-digital instrument console and an aluminium swingarm. Powering the Aprilia GPR 250 is a 249.2 cc single-cylinder engine, which produces 26.5 PS of power and 22 Nm of torque.

5. Suzuki Intruder 250

With Suzuki revealing both the similar-looking 150cc and 250cc versions of Gixxer in 2019, it was highly speculated that the Suzuki Intruder too will get its 250cc version. The Suzuki Intruder 250 was expected to be revealed at Auto Expo 2020.

Based on the existing Suzuki Intruder 150, the new Suzuki Intruder 250 is expected to have the identical design and slightly altered paint schemes and pinstripes for wheels. The Suzuki Intruder 250 will borrow the Suzuki Gixxer 250's 249 cc single-cylinder engine, which is coupled to a 6-speed gearbox and makes 26.5 PS of power and 22.6 Nm of torque.