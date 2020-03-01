Production Tata HBX (Tata Hornbill/Tata H2X) - IAB Rendering

The upcoming Tata micro-SUV, internally known as Tata Hornbill, was previewed by the Tata HBX concept at Auto Expo 2020. Now, IndianAutosBlog.com's automotive illustrator Shoeb Kalania has formed a rendering to show how its production version may look like.

The Tata HBX concept, designed in Turin, Italy, is a further evolution of the Tata H2X concept from the 2019 Geneva Motor Show. The production Tata micro-SUV and this latest concept will have a similarity of over 90%. The rendering shows the production model settling for a smaller faux skid plate at the front and smaller, on-road tyres. Unlike the concept, it doesn’t feature upper grille-mounted fog lamps and a roof rack along with a spare wheel and two fuel cans mounted on it.

The Tata Hornbill will be based on the Advanced Modular Platform (AMP), which the company is marketing as the Alfa Architecture (Alfa-Arc). It will have a high level of commonality with the Tata Altroz, which is the first model based on this platform.

Under the hood, expect the same 1.2-litre Revotron naturally aspirated three-cylinder petrol engine as the Tata Tiago and the Tata Altroz. This BS-VI mill produces 86 PS at 6,000 rpm and 113 Nm of torque at 3,300 rpm. Transmission choices would include 5-speed manual and 5-speed automated manual units. The Tata micro-SUV should offer a ground clearance of around 180 mm.

Two-tier headlamps, faux skid plates, 15-inch alloy wheels, automatically folding ORVMs, 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, automatic climate control, semi-digital instrument cluster and sound system with 4 speakers and 4 speakers will likely be some of the main features of the Tata micro-SUV.

Tata Motors will launch its micro-SUV in the second half of this year. The company will likely price it from somewhere in the range of INR 4.75-5.00 lakh (ex-showroom India).