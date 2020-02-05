Tata HBX concept (New Tata H2X/Tata Hornbill) - Live From Auto Expo 2020

The Tata H2X concept has been unveiled in an updated avatar as the Tata HBX concept at Auto Expo 2020. The production version, internally known as Tata Hornbill, will be launched in India in the second half of 2020.

While the Tata H2X concept was quite solid and tough, the Tata HBX concept takes the ruggedness to a significantly higher level. It has an angrier front-end with LED flood lights on the outer ends of the upper grille, dark alloy wheels shod with knobby off-road tyres and a roof rack topped with off-roading supplies (a spare wheel and two fuel cans). Don't expect these things on the production version, though.

Look closer and you’ll notice that indirectly Tata Motors is previewing a design closer to production. Unlike the on the Tata H2X concept, on the Tata HBX concept, the two-tier headlamps have a conventional main lamp, and the ORVMs and door handles are conventional units. The rear door handles are pillar-mounted ones, just like on the Tata Altroz. The tail lamps too are tweaked units, aimed at being more functional. Also worth noting is the dual-tone colour scheme with the khaki green colour on the mirrors and roof giving a contrasting look.

The interior is also closer to production in the Tata HBX concept. Unlike on the older concept, the touchscreen infotainment system and the instrument cluster are segregated. The overall design is also much simpler and aimed more at being functional than stylish.

The Tata HBX concept’s production version will be based on the Alfa-Arc platform (AMP). It will likely be powered by the same 1.2L naturally aspirated three-cylinder petrol engine as the Tata Altroz. This engine produces 86 PS at 6,000 rpm and 113 Nm of torque at 3,300 rpm. It should be offered with a 5-speed manual transmission and a 5-speed automated manual transmission.

The Tata HBX concept’s production version will compete with the Maruti Ignis.