Production Tata Sierra EV with sliding rear doors - IAB Rendering

Tata Motors surprisingly unveiled a new-age Sierra EV Concept at the Auto Expo 2020. Using all the details available at the moment, IAB's master designer Shoeb Kalania has produced a rendering to give his depiction of a production Tata Sierra EV that could be a reality in the distant future.

The Tata Sierra EV Concept incorporates the IMPACT 2.0 design language and is a shining beacon of the company's continuously evolving vision when it comes to design. The company has ruled-out the idea of 3-door SUVs and said that if the Sierra EV Concept is actually brought into production, it will be introduced without the rear-door spare wheel and in both version ICE and pure electric variants.

The rendered production Tata Sierra EV features a slightly toned-down exterior design. At the front, you'll see a more functional split light setup, a revised bumper with faux skid plate and a new closed lower grille.

On the sides, there are conventional handles instead of flush handles on the front doors. While the concept had a touch-operated slide-to-unlock mechanism for a power sliding rear door (left side), the production version has a manually opening sliding rear door on both the sides with conventional handles to be more practical while keeping the costs low. Also worth noting are the smaller alloy wheels shod that should lead to better handling.

Tata Motors is making tremendous progress with EVs, and while one might expect the Sierra EV to use the same powertrain as the Altroz EV right now, there's a lot that can change in 2-3 years, which is when the former could be launched. For instance, the reduction in the cost of battery packs might allow the company to use a bigger capacity battery pack in the SUV.