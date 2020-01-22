Facelifted Tata Tiago and Tigor launched at INR 4.6 lakh and INR 5.75 lakh [Video]

Apart from the Altroz and the 2020 Nexon, Tata Motors has launched the facelifted Tiago and the facelifted Tigor. The former's prices start at INR 4.6 lakh*, while the latter's prices start at INR 5.75 lakh*.

2020 Tata Tigor and 2020 Tata Tiago - Prices

Tata Tiago and Tigor prices (ex-showroom) Variant Tiago prices Tigor prices XE INR 4.60 lakh INR 5.75 lakh XM --- INR 6.10 lakh XT INR 5.20 lakh --- XZ INR 5.70 lakh INR 6.50 lakh XMA --- INR 6.60 lakh XZ+ INR 5.99 lakh INR 6.99 lakh XZ+ Dual Tone INR 6.10 lakh --- XZA INR 6.20 lakh --- XZA+ INR 6.60 lakh INR 7.49 lakh

With the facelift, both the models have received some notable design tweaks. Starting off with the new Tigor, it has received a restyled front grille with new Y-shaped pattern. This grille is now flanked by sleeker headlamp units. Its snout now appears to be sharper and is underlined by a new, full-width chrome strip. Apart from that, the rest of the design details remain more or less the same. With the facelift, both the models have received some notable design tweaks. Starting off with the new Tigor, it has received a restyled front grille with new Y-shaped pattern. This grille is now flanked by sleeker headlamp units. Its snout now appears to be sharper and is underlined by a new, full-width chrome strip. Apart from that, the rest of the design details remain more or less the same. Moving to the new Tiago, it boasts similar updates. Its design tweaks include sharper headlamps, newly designed upper and lower grille and a more aggressive-looking front bumper. It also carries a similar chrome strip at its snout. Over the sides, everything, including the alloy wheels, is the same, while at the rear, the BS-VI Tata Tiago features a restyled bumper. Coming on to the inside, new updates on both the cars include fresh seat upholstery with a new Y-shaped pattern design and white contrast stitching.

Cosmetic and interiors tweaks aside, the new Tata Tiago and Tigor come with the BS-VI version of the 1.2-litre naturally aspirated three-cylinder petrol engine which generates 86 PS and 113 Nm of torque as standard. The transmission options are the same: 5-speed manual and 5-speed automated manual. The launch of the new models marks the end for Tata Motors' 1.05-litre diesel engine.



Also Read: 6-seat Tata Gravitas spied for the first time, to be unveiled at Auto Expo 2020

The top-spec Tiago and Tigor XZ+ come with features such as 7.0-inch touchscreen with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay compatibility, a Harman audio system, a semi-digital instrument cluster, automatic climate control, drive modes, electrically adjustable and foldable wing mirrors and 15-inch alloy wheels.

*ex-showroom, India