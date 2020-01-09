Production Tata H2X (Tata Hornbill) spied on test for the first time

Along with the Tata Gravitas and the facelifted Tata Nexon, a near-production Tata H2X concept is also said to debut at Auto Expo 2020 next month. In related news, spy shots have revealed that the local testing of the production Tata H2X, previously referred to as the Tata Hornbill, has begun.

For the uninitiated, the Tata H2X concept was unveiled at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show. Tata Motors has stated that its production version won't look very different from the concept version. Though the test mule in concern appears to be fully covered in camouflage from bumper to bumper, it's not hard to figure out that the size and proportions of the Maruti Ignis rival haven't changed much.

The Tata H2X boasts a similar glasshouse in an angular shape and the same seems to be the case with the tail lamps. Expect the range-topping variants to feature faux skid plates, roof rails, black body cladding and 15-inch dual-tone alloy wheels for more show.

According to a report, the Tata Hornbill will have a commonality of over 70% with the Tata Aquila, which we now know as the Tata Altroz. Like the bigger model, it will utilise the Alfa Architecture and incorporate the IMPACT 2.0 design language, two of Tata Motors' latest feats. The concept version measures 3,840 mm in length, 1,822 mm in width and 1,636 mm in height and has a wheelbase of 2,450 mm. The production version will have similar dimensions. It will be the third product from Tata Motors' Impact Design 2.0 philosophy after the Harrier and the Altroz.

In terms of mechanicals, the production-spec Tata H2X will utilize Altroz's BS-VI 1.2L naturally aspirated three-cylinder petrol engine which delivers 86 PS at 6000 rpm and 113 Nm of torque at 3300 rpm. The transmission options may include a 5-speed manual and a 5-speed automated manual.

There are good chances that Tata Motors may debut the production version of the H2X at the Auto Expo 2020. While the launch of the same might happen sometime later in 2020. Also, a pure-electric version of the same has been confirmed and it should be launched in 2021.

