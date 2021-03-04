Okinawa Oki100 Electric Motorcycle Teaser Released, to Launch Soon

The Okinawa Oki100 was first showcased at the Auto Expo 2018. The electric motorcycle should have made it to the showrooms by now, however, perhaps, the Covid-19 pandemic pushed things off track. Earlier reports suggested that Gurugram-based electric two-wheeler company Okinawa is expected to launch its first electric motorcycle, the Oki100, in the Indian market in March 2021. And now it seems that it will.

Okinawa has released the first official teaser of the Oki100. The picture shows us the electric motorcycle partially covered by smoke. The image also says “The Silent Beast” and “Coming Soon”. This indeed means that the Oki100 electric motorcycle will be launched in the Indian market soon.

As of now, there are no official details about the Okinawa Oki100. However, previous data tells us that the electric motorcycle would come equipped with features such as a fully-digital instrument cluster with Bluetooth connectivity, a swappable battery pack, fast charging support, full-LED lighting, front and rear disc brakes and single-channel ABS.

The Okinawa Oki100 electric motorcycle is expected to have a top speed of 100km/h. While we don’t know the battery pack capacity, speculations say that it will be sufficient to provide a max range of around 150km. Okinawa had earlier revealed that the Oki100 will use Lithium-ion batteries. The company also said that except for the battery cells, all the parts and components of the Oki100 will be manufactured in India.

Since the teaser of the Okinawa Oki100 is now out, we are expecting the electric motorcycle to hit the showrooms very soon. It is being anticipated that the E2W would cost around INR 1 lakh. When launched, it will lock horns with the likes of the Revolt RV400 and recently-launched Kabira KM3000.

In other news, Okinawa has launched its new Dual electric scooter in January 2021. It has been designed to transform the last-mile delivery services in the country.

For more Okinawa updates and other two-wheeler news, stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com.